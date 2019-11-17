As The Mind Wanders

I completed 8 years with TCS earlier this month. The realization feels surreal. I vividly remember my first day at work. As I stood outside, I looked up at the tall building with excitement, nervousness and ecstatic at where I’d... Continue Reading →
I opened my mail to a warning message from my security team. It told me that my access would be revoked unless I completed all the Mandatory courses. There it was, again! Our organization is way too strict when it... Continue Reading →
Last weekend, I was happy and proud of what I had accomplished. It was time for me to reap the fruits of my labor. After weeks of tending to, there were 34 tomatoes from my balcony garden. The ravishing red... Continue Reading →
Have you noticed what’s common among people who achieve what they set out to? They are consistent with their efforts. They show up and work on improving their skills as frequently as they need to, irrespective of how small the... Continue Reading →
2018 was a particularly good year for me, considering that I accomplished all three of my goals for the year. From being the person who would get excited about a new start on the New Year and then give up... Continue Reading →
Have you been in a situation where you see something, get obsessed with it for months, finally forget about it & go on to pursue something else? Does this keep happening to you for every other task that you take up?... Continue Reading →
All of us want to cultivate new habits. However, after riding the initial high, we tend to get off track. This could be attributed to the many distractions that come our way and steer us away from our goals. Or... Continue Reading →
Last Friday, I came across this lovely old couple who were heading out for grocery shopping. I’m sure both of them must be in their 70s and they looked happy. They were relaxed, busy with their own phones and then... Continue Reading →
Last month, I had to take an important decision regarding my career path. I’ve been extremely lucky to be at the right place, at the right time, with the right people. So I’ve had the luxury to choose what I... Continue Reading →
There are two kinds of people on Earth - the one who will write essays and still never manage to get to the main point. And then there are people who drop single-liner truth bombs that rattle the entire world.... Continue Reading →
As we step into another quarter for 2019, it seems like a good time to pause and take stock of how the year has been. Ok, let me rephrase - it seems like a good time to take stock of... Continue Reading →
There is a standing debate every year on celebrating Women’s Day. While some feel it is important to dedicate a day to acknowledge and appreciate the women around us, others feel the concept is flawed. They believe that the acknowledgment... Continue Reading →
Many people think routines are boring. Why, even I used to feel the same way some time back. You know how they say you realize the worth of your nose only when it is blocked. That is so very true!... Continue Reading →
How many times have you come back home from work and vented your frustration at your family for no fault of theirs? How many evenings have you been annoyed at everything and everyone for something that transpired earlier? How many... Continue Reading →
At the risk of sounding cliched, have you realized we’re already into the second month of 2019? I mean, wasn’t it just the New Year a few days back and I was still referring to the year as 2018. Time... Continue Reading →
Sometimes I wonder why I don't have a strong personality. You know how it feels when you look at certain people and know they mean business! I wondered why I couldn't be like them. It then dawned on me that... Continue Reading →
Do you know what I love the most about life? You stumble upon treasures in the most unexpected places when you’re least expecting it. I learned a wonderful lesson from my friend, though it was not intended for me at... Continue Reading →